Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

