Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Five9 comprises approximately 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after buying an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $4,779,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,496,931. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $188.84. 2,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,601. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.13. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -268.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.10 and a 52 week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

