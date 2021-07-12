Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in News were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth $102,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in News by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in News by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,556 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 4,584.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in News by 218.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 37,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,369. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.52 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

