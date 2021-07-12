Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Gap Up to $104.82

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $104.82, but opened at $109.74. Annovis Bio shares last traded at $116.41, with a volume of 1,496 shares.
Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.02.
Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
