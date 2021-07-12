Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Gap Up to $104.82

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $104.82, but opened at $109.74. Annovis Bio shares last traded at $116.41, with a volume of 1,496 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

