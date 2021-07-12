ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Up to $16.77

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $17.33. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 9,142 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,992 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $46,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

