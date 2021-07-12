Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $83,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $225.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $225.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

