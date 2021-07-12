Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,876 shares of company stock worth $92,632,240. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

NYSE EL opened at $317.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.75 and a fifty-two week high of $321.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

