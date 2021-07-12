Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up to $60.90

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.90, but opened at $62.49. Brinker International shares last traded at $62.39, with a volume of 3,831 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,046.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,715,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $30,258,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

