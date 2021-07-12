Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Down to $35.50

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $34.04. Nyxoah shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

