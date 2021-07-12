First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Gap Down to $24.33

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.33, but opened at $23.50. First Busey shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after buying an additional 354,988 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 773,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Busey by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

