Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.14 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of -152.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

