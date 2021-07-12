Analysts Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Post $2.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. SBA Communications reported earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $10.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.92 to $11.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.45.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $297,815,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after buying an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 388.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 543,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,257,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,762. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $332.66. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.