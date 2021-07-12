Woodline Partners LP Purchases 144,514 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,514 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.74. 1,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,758. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

