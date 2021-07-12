Argon Price Reaches $0.0461 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market cap of $3.16 million and $124,540.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00117277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00162491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,485.83 or 0.99794575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.71 or 0.00970682 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

