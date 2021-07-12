Amon Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $904.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00053929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.23 or 0.00918600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00093660 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 711,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

