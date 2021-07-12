Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 58,079 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 58,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $4,301,330.74. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

