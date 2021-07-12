Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,678,819.38 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 9,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,819.38. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.