XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

