INmune Bio, Inc. (NYSE:INMB) CFO David J. Moss Buys 1,160 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NYSE:INMB) CFO David J. Moss bought 1,160 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $21,541.20.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.