Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Acquired by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,966 shares during the quarter. Vasta Platform makes up 5.5% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management owned approximately 2.03% of Vasta Platform worth $16,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSTA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 74,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 68,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of VSTA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.51. Vasta Platform Limited has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vasta Platform Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

