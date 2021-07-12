Newfoundland Capital Management Takes $1.77 Million Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 138,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Ecopetrol accounts for about 0.6% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 26.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 86,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 37,179 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 57,214 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 26.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE:EC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.35. 3,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

