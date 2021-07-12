Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lifted by TenCore Partners LP

TenCore Partners LP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 8.9% of TenCore Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $49,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.28. The company had a trading volume of 217,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,247,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.30.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.