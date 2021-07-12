Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New $11.57 Million Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,572,000. DexCom comprises about 4.2% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 14.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $444.81. 3,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,518. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.06.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $303,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,282,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.31.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

