683 Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,027,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 294.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 229,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFRX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of ContraFect stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,658. ContraFect Co. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $161.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

