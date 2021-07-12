683 Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nebula Caravel Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $15,235,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $9,950,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Get Nebula Caravel Acquisition alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEBC. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NEBC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. 3,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.