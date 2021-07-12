299,229 Shares in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) Purchased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 299,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPFR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 97,347 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 84.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 322,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 147,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,164,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPFR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Profile

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

