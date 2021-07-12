Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 628,690 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,807,089 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 628,690 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.60% of American Express worth $679,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.06.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $171.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.99. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

