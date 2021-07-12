Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 87,209 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,209 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.08.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLD opened at $125.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

