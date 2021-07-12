Intellectus Partners LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in The Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in The Hershey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

HSY stock opened at $176.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.72. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

