SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Lowered by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,628 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises about 2.8% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,866,000 after purchasing an additional 350,918 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after acquiring an additional 284,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

