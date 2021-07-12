Caption Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,500 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 8,515.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 466,467 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nutrien by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

NYSE NTR opened at $61.21 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $65.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

