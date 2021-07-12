Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.47 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.63. 3,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,126. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

