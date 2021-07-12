SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Position Increased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,802 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.11% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE:SQZ traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.70. 140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,076. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.