Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.61.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $122.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,542,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

