Engaged Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 793,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,704,000. Core-Mark accounts for approximately 2.2% of Engaged Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Engaged Capital LLC owned 1.76% of Core-Mark as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Core-Mark stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

