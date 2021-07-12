iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $269.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,489. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.76 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.