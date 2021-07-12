SmartCash (SMART) Trading Down 4% This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $7.85 million and $184,264.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,489.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.41 or 0.06277894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.89 or 0.01459834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00408069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00145525 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.82 or 0.00626524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00419728 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.25 or 0.00326231 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.