Signata Price Down 5.2% This Week (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Signata coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $1,607.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Signata has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.75 or 0.00918954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,726,849 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.