Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $178.42

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $178.42 and last traded at $178.42, with a volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.