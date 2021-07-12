Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.16

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$67.16 and last traded at C$67.00, with a volume of 49310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

