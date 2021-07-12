SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Up to $9.79

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $14.10. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 223,239 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGOC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

