Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.20

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 9437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.72.
Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
