Analysts Expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $530,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to report $530,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $960,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 776,837 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 674,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 277,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 73.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 150,027 shares during the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. 5,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 106.90, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

