Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 800 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $146.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.