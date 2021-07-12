Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 5,154 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,157,000 after purchasing an additional 259,245 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,199,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $6,049,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $413.48 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $419.96. The company has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

