Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Acquired by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $620,753.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,676.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTUS stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $25.60. 136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,942. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $872.40 million, a PE ratio of -79.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

