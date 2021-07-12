Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Bought by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares during the period. Hookipa Pharma accounts for 1.1% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Hookipa Pharma worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth $12,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100,958 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth $9,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 176,051 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 813.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,929 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.61. 124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,345. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOOK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

