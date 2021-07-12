Parian Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,000 Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Brooks Automation comprises about 0.1% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKS. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.37. 1,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,176. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.