DAFNA Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,906,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 382,795 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,590,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,903,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,373,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLS. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.77. 4,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,822. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $30,752,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,428 shares of company stock worth $9,964,532. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

