DAFNA Capital Management LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 459,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,029,570 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 305,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFI shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.90. 25,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,102. The stock has a market cap of $257.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.18. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.12.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.